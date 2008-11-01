Prevent Eye Strain While Working at the Computer

Sitting for long hours in front of the computer (or the Television) could harm your eyes. Tanya Munshi offers some simple but effect eye workouts for computer users to help reduce eyestrain:

1 . Look at distant objects either in your office or outside. Try taking such visual breaks for about five to 10 minutes every hour.

2 . Keep two used tea bags in the refrigerator before you leave for work. Once you are home, place the tea bags on your eyes for a few minutes - this will soothe your tired eyes.

3 . While you keep your eyes closed, roll your eyeballs both clockwise and anticlockwise and take a deep breath. Gradually open your eyes while releasing your breath. This exercise lasts for a minute and you can repeat it three times before getting back to work.” It serves as a good workout for the eyes. Rediff.