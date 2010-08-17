Printed Books vs E-Books

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2010-08-17
This poster from Newsweek summarizes the printed book versus the e-book debate. There are some really interesting stats in the graphic like:

1. Book authors, on an average, get $3.90 per sale of every printed book while the author royalty amount is $2.12 in the case of e-book downloads.

2. Average production cost for a $26 printed hardcover is $4.05 while the average cost for $9.99 e-book is around 50 ¢.

3. When people buy an e-reader like the Kindle or the Nooks, only 15% of them will actually stop purchasing printed books.

