Printed Books vs E-Books

This poster from Newsweek summarizes the printed book versus the e-book debate. There are some really interesting stats in the graphic like:

1 . Book authors, on an average, get $3.90 per sale of every printed book while the author royalty amount is $2.12 in the case of e-book downloads.

2 . Average production cost for a $26 printed hardcover is $4.05 while the average cost for $9.99 e-book is around 50 ¢.

3 . When people buy an e-reader like the Kindle or the Nooks, only 15% of them will actually stop purchasing printed books.