The Control Key Shortcuts

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2011-05-21
T

ctrl keyboard shortcuts

This little poster could serve as a quick visual-reference for someone who has trouble making sense of the various keyboard shortcuts that make use of the Control key in Windows. Available as a Tee at Woot.

Published in: fun - keyboard shortcuts - wide

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch