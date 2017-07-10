Advanced Search Operators to Find Emails in Gmail and Google Inbox

Gmail and Google Inbox provide advanced search operators to help you narrow your search criteria.

The query syntax is operator:search _ keyword. For instance, you could say from:paypal.com to find all emails where the sender in PayPal. Use the logical boolean search operators to specify multiple search operators (e.g., from:paypal OR subject:invoice).

Search Criteria

Search Query

Emails that are either starred or unread

is:unread OR is:starred

Emails with specific recipients in the To or Cc fields

to:amit OR cc:aryaman

Emails received during a specific time period

after:2017/01/01 before:2017/06/15

Search for messages older or newer than a time period

older _ than:7d (for 7 days) newer _ than:2m (for 2 months) older _ than: 2y (for 2 years)

Search emails messages in Gmail by size

larger:10M (for emails larger than 10 MB) smaller:1M (for emails small than 1 MB) size:1000 (specify the size in bytes)

Email messages that are in a particular email folder (or label).

in:label _ name label:label _ name label:personal-emails in:anywhere (message anywhere in Gmail)

Find emails that have no labels applied

has:nouserlabels has:userlabels

Find emails that have particular words in the subject line

subject:invoice subject:(invoice OR receipt) subject:“payment received”

Find messages that contain particular words

dinner OR movie (either words) dinner AND movie (contain both words) (dinner movie) (contain both words) “dinner movie” (exact phrase)

Find emails that have an attachments

has:attachments filename:pdf (search attachments by type) filename:emails.csv (search by file name)

Search for messages delivered to a particular email address

deliveredto:amit@labnol.org

Emails where my email is either in CC or BCC

cc:me OR bcc:me

Emails that do not contain a specific word

-cats

Find emails messages in trash or spam

label:spam OR label:trash

Find emails anywhere but in spam or trash

in:anywhere

Gmail Search - Things to Know

Search for an exact phrase by enclosing the phrase inside double quotes. Capitalization is ignored. You can use logical operators like AND, NOT or OR to refine your search and they must always be typed in uppercase letters. Search for email messages by date using the before: and after: search operators. The date format is yyyy/mm/dd (e.g., 2017/07/15) You cannot use the bcc: operator to find emails in which you were blind carbon copied. If the label name in Gmail includes a space (e.g., Office Expenses), use a dash in the query when searching for emails inside that label (e.g. label:office-expenses)

