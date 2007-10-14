How Can I Watch Live TV on my Mobile Phone ?

With the new DVB-H-enabled Nokia N77, you can watch live TV channels on your mobile phone without requiring any external livetv software.

DVB-H offers smoother and clearer TV picture than 3G streaming. Program contents and guides are offered by providers while consumers select the channel they want to watch.

HandiTV is another program for watching Live TV on Windows Mobile phones. It’s a one time purchase allowing you to watch CNN News, MSNBC, NBC, BBC, Bloomberg, MSNBC and other news channels on your mobile phone.

Flo TV is a subscription based service to watch TV programs on cell phones. It supports FOX, NBC, ESPN, MTV, CBS and most other popular sports channels. Flo TV is currently only available for US subscribers.