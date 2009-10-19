Mobile Devices and Etiquettes

Intel recently sponsored a survey on “Mobile Etiquettes” and here’s the result:

Mobile etiquette breeches have particular relevance during the upcoming holiday season, as the survey found that more than half (52 percent) would be offended if they were at a holiday party and someone attempted to secretly use an Internet-enabled device, such as a laptop, netbook or cell phone, at the table. The restroom, however, doesn’t seem to command the same reverence when it comes to mobile technology.

Key findings: