Build a Cooling Pad for your Laptop

By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2010-03-17
laptop cooling padsEeshan Chatterjee was looking for a cooling pad to prevent his laptop from overheating. Being a student, he didn’t have the budget for a readymade cooling pad so he decided to create one on his own using some cardboard pieces and a USB fan.

Eeshan inserted thermocol pieces at the edges to adjust the height of the cardboard according to the fan. Now the continuous circulation of air below the laptop prevents the machine from heating up.

Here are some pictures of Eeshan’s home-made laptop cooling pad.

Laptop Stand Made of Cardboard

Cooling with a USB Fan

Laptop Cooling Pad - Side View

