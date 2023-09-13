How to Extract Images from Google Docs and Google Slides

Learn how extract all the embedded images from a Google Document or Google Slides presentation and save them as individual files in a specified folder in your Google Drive.

Imagine you’re working with a lengthy Google Document, or a Google Slides presentation, and you need to extract all the embedded images from the text and save them as individual files.

Extract Individual Images

A simple solution to address this issue is as follows: convert your Google Document or Google Slide into a web page. Here’s how you can do it:

Go to the “File” menu. Select the “Share” submenu and then choose “Publish to Web.” It will generate a public web page that contains all the images from your document or slide. You can simply right-click an image on the page and select the “Save Image” option download it to your local disk.

What we have just discussed is a manual process but we can easily automate this with the help of Google Apps Script.

Extract all Images from a Google Document

Open your Google Document containing the images, go to the Extensions menu and choose Apps Script. Copy-paste the code below and run the saveGoogleDocsImages function to download all images to a specific folder in your Google Drive.

The images are sequentially numbered and the file extension is the same as that of the embedded inline image.

function saveGoogleDocsImages ( ) { const folderName = 'Document Images' ; const folders = DriveApp . getFoldersByName ( folderName ) ; const folder = folders . hasNext ( ) ? folders . next ( ) : DriveApp . createFolder ( folderName ) ; DocumentApp . getActiveDocument ( ) . getBody ( ) . getImages ( ) . forEach ( ( image , index ) => { const blob = image . getBlob ( ) ; const [ , fileExtension ] = blob . getContentType ( ) . split ( '/' ) ; const fileName = ` Image # ${ index + 1 } . ${ fileExtension } ` ; blob . setName ( fileName ) ; folder . createFile ( blob ) ; Logger . log ( ` Saved ${ fileName } ` ) ; } ) ; }

Extract all Images from Google Slides

The Apps Script code to download images from a Google Slides presentation is similar. The function iterates over the slides in the presentation and then for each slide, the function iterates over the images in that slide.