File Formats Supported by Document Studio

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-08-26
F

Document Studio can create merged documents in a variety of formats and your choices depend on the type of your source template.

For instance, if you have a Google Document as the source template, the files can be generated in Microsoft Word or HTML format but if the template is a Google Sheet, your choices are Microsoft Excel or CSV format.

Here’s a full list of available export formats with mime types.

Google Document:

“application/pdf”: “Adobe PDF”, “application/vnd.google-apps.document”: “Google Document”, “application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.wordprocessingml.document”: “Microsoft Word”, “text/plain”: “Plain Text File”, “application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.text”: “OpenOffice Document”, “application/epub+zip”: “EPUB (eBook)”, “text/html”: “HTML Web Page”, “application/rtf”: “Rich Text”

Google Slides

“application/pdf”: “Adobe PDF”, “application/vnd.google-apps.presentation”: “Google Slide”, “application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.presentationml.presentation”: “Microsoft PowerPoint”, “application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.presentation”: “OpenOffice Presentation”, “text/plain”: “Plain Text File”

Google Spreadsheet

“application/pdf”: “Adobe PDF”, “application/vnd.google-apps.spreadsheet”: “Google Spreadsheet”, “application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.spreadsheetml.sheet”: “Microsoft Excel”, “application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.spreadsheet”: “OpenOffice Sheet”, “text/csv”: “CSV (Comma Separated)”

Published in: Document Studio

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch