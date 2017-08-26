File Formats Supported by Document Studio

Document Studio can create merged documents in a variety of formats and your choices depend on the type of your source template.

For instance, if you have a Google Document as the source template, the files can be generated in Microsoft Word or HTML format but if the template is a Google Sheet, your choices are Microsoft Excel or CSV format.

Here’s a full list of available export formats with mime types.

Google Document:

“application/pdf”: “Adobe PDF”, “application/vnd.google-apps.document”: “Google Document”, “application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.wordprocessingml.document”: “Microsoft Word”, “text/plain”: “Plain Text File”, “application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.text”: “OpenOffice Document”, “application/epub+zip”: “EPUB (eBook)”, “text/html”: “HTML Web Page”, “application/rtf”: “Rich Text”

Google Slides

“application/pdf”: “Adobe PDF”, “application/vnd.google-apps.presentation”: “Google Slide”, “application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.presentationml.presentation”: “Microsoft PowerPoint”, “application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.presentation”: “OpenOffice Presentation”, “text/plain”: “Plain Text File”

Google Spreadsheet

“application/pdf”: “Adobe PDF”, “application/vnd.google-apps.spreadsheet”: “Google Spreadsheet”, “application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.spreadsheetml.sheet”: “Microsoft Excel”, “application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.spreadsheet”: “OpenOffice Sheet”, “text/csv”: “CSV (Comma Separated)”