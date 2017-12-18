How to Enable Third-party Cookies in Google Chrome

Popular Google add-ons like Document Studio, Google Forms Notifications and Mail Merge require you to enable third-party cookies in your browser to save user preferences and settings.

Here are step-by-step instructions on how to enable third-party cookies in your Google Chrome browser.

Step 1: Open Google Chrome browser, click the settings menu in the top right (3 vertical dots).

Step 2: Click the Search Settings bar at the top and type cookies in the search box.

Step 3: Click the Site Setting section to access the cookies settings.

Step 4: Click Cookies under Site Settings section.

Step 5: Disable the “Block third-party cookies” setting under Cookies section.

Reload the Google Form / Google Sheet and the addon will now load with cookies enabled.