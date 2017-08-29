Document Studio – Privacy Policy

Document Studio runs entirely in your Google account and does not store, share or upload even a byte of your data.

Document Studio - Permissions Explained

The first time you install Document Studio, the add-on will require authorization and ask for access to some of your Google services. Here’s a summary of the permissions it requires and why does it require access to them.

See, edit, create and delete all of your Google Drive files - The add-on requires access to Google Drive to store the generated documents in specified folders. The merge templates are also stored in Google Drive that can be selected via the File Picker. The add-on will never delete any file in Drive.

View and manage your Google Slides presentations - You can select any Google Slide presentation as the base template for merge. The add-on can also export documents as Google Slides.

See, edit, create and delete your spreadsheets in Google Drive - The add-on reads the rows from the selected spreadsheet for merging into separate documents. You can select any Google Sheet in Drive as your template for merge. The add-on can also export merged documents as Google Sheets.

View and manage your documents in Google Drive - You can select any Google Document as your template for merging. The add-on can also export merged documents as Google Documents or other formats.

Send email on your behalf - The add-on includes Mail Merge that helps you send emails directly from your Gmail account with the documents included as file attachments.

Manage your basic email settings - The add-on needs access to your basic Gmail settings to know about the various email aliases connected to your Gmail account. You get an option to send emails on behalf of any alias connected to Gmail.

View and manage your forms in Google Drive - You can automatically create documents from Google Forms submissions. The add-on also needs this permission to know about the various Google Forms that are using the current sheet to store form responses.

Connect to an external service - The add-on connects to the Google Cloud Print service to help you automatically print merged documents. It also needs a connection to the external licensing server to verify your installation.

Send email as you - Document Studio includes Mail Merge so you can send merged documents as attachments with personalized emails. The emails are sent via your Gmail account.

Allow this application to run when you are not present - The add-on lets you set up a cron job that automatically runs every hour and merges documents in the background based on new rows that are added to the Google Sheet.

Display and run third-party web content in prompts and sidebars inside Google applications - The add-on settings can be managed via the sidebar available inside your Google Sheets.

Document Studio – Privacy Policy

Please read ourprivacy policy.

The app will not collect your information only with your consent; it only collects the minimum amount of information that is necessary to operate the add-on.

No humans will read any of your data including email messages. If you require technical help, the app may ask you to share your add-on settings with the developer for support.

The app will not store your data on non-Google servers. All your settings are stored on Google servers inside the property store of the Google project associated with the addon.

The app will not use any of your data for market research, advertising, serving personalized content, retargeting, or recommendations.

The App will only use access to Gmail to send emails on your behalf and will not use your data for any other purpose.

We will not transfer or share your information with others unless doing so is necessary to provide and improve these features, comply with applicable law, or as part of a merger, acquisition, or sale of assets.

Google sign-in will authenticate your identity and provide you the option to share certain personal information with us such as your email address. The information you provide is held in strict confidence. We collect this information to generate your user license, send payment receipts and communicate with the user about product updates.

If your personal information changes, or if you no longer desire our service, you may delete or deactivate it by uninstalling our Google add-on or by contacting us. We will respond to your request within 5 business days.

We use other third parties payment processor, such as PayPal, Instamojo, Paddle, WooCommerce, and Stripe, to bill you for services and live chat service to assist you if you have questions while using our website or regarding your order. We neither store nor have access to your credit card details.

If you have any questions or suggestions regarding our privacy policy, please contact us via email at amit@labnol.org.