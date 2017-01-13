How to Add Images, Videos and Google Maps in File Upload Forms

Published in: File Upload Forms

This step by step guide explains how you can embed logos, images, videos, tweets, Google Maps, or any other web element in your File Upload Forms.

To embed an image, go to this free image hosting service and upload the image from your computer. Copy the HTML embed code to the clipboard.

Next open your form inside Forms Studio and drag the <HTML> field into the canas.

Expand the HTML field and you can paste the embed code of the image here. Click Save Form and preview to test your image on a live form.

You can use the same technique to embed Google Maps, tweets, YouTube Videos or even Instagram pictures. These websites provide the embed code inside IFRAME tags that can be added to the HTML field of the Form.