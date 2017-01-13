How to Edit your File Upload Forms

Published on 2017-01-13
Published in: File Upload Forms

This step by step guide explains how you can edit your File Upload Forms and add, edit or delete fields in the form. You may refer to a previous guide on how to edit colors of the form.

Step 1: Go to Forms Studio and sign-in with your Google Account. You’ll see a list of all the forms that you’ve created earlier. You can either create a new form or edit an existing form.

Step 2: After you’ve created the forms inside Form Studio, click the Save Form button followed by Preview Form Design to test the actual layout of your form.

Step 3: On the Preview screen, scroll to the bottom of the page and copy the embed code to your clipboard.

Step 4: Open the Google Sheet associated with your File Upload Form, go to Tools > Script Editor and click the forms.html file. Remove all the existing code and then paste the code you copied to the clipboard in the previous step. Save the changes.

Step 5: The forms have been updated but changes are not live yet. Go to Publish > Deploy as web app and choose a new Project Version. Then click Update and your update form will go live instantly.

