JavaScript Objects Quick Reference

Everything you need to know for working with JavaScript Objects
Published in: JavaScript
Any object in JavaScript is a collection of key-value pairs. The key, also known as a property, is a unique string that maps to a value which may be a Boolean, String or another object.
Let’s take a simple person object that contains properties like name, age and the employment status.
const person = {
name: 'John',
age: 21,
gender: 'Male',
employed: false,
};
- Check if a property (or key) exists in an object
console.log('country' in person); // returns false
console.log('employed' in person); // returns true
console.log(person.hasOwnProperty('gender'));
- Iterate over an object and print the key-value pairs
Object.keys(person).forEach((key) => {
console.log(`${key}: ${person[key]}`);
});
Object.entries(person).forEach(([key, value]) => {
console.log(`${key}: ${value}`);
});
- Prevent new properties from being added to the object
Object.preventExtensions(person);
person.full_name = 'John Q Public';
console.log(person); // the full name property is not added
- Check if new properties can be added to an object
Object.isExtensible(person);
delete person.name; // you can still delete properties
- Prevent properties from getting added or deleted
Object.seal(person);
delete person.age;
console.log(person.age); // the property is not deleted
- Check if properties can be added or deleted from any object
Object.isSealed(person);
- Prevent properties from getting added, deleted or modified
Object.freeze(person);
- Check if an object can be modified
Object.isFrozen(person);
- Combine two objects (use default values)
const defaultPerson = {
name: 'Unknown',
country: 'Unknown',
};
const newPerson = {
name: 'John',
age: 21,
};
const mergedPerson = Object.assign(defaultPerson, newPerson);
console.log(mergedPerson);
- Create a shallow clone of an object
const clone = Object.assign({}, person);
// changes to the clone will not modify the original object