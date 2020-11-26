JavaScript Objects Quick Reference

Everything you need to know for working with JavaScript Objects

Any object in JavaScript is a collection of key-value pairs. The key, also known as a property, is a unique string that maps to a value which may be a Boolean, String or another object.

Let’s take a simple person object that contains properties like name, age and the employment status.

const person = { name : 'John' , age : 21 , gender : 'Male' , employed : false , } ;

Check if a property (or key) exists in an object

console . log ( 'country' in person ) ; console . log ( 'employed' in person ) ; console . log ( person . hasOwnProperty ( 'gender' ) ) ;

Iterate over an object and print the key-value pairs

Object . keys ( person ) . forEach ( ( key ) => { console . log ( ` ${ key } : ${ person [ key ] } ` ) ; } ) ; Object . entries ( person ) . forEach ( ( [ key , value ] ) => { console . log ( ` ${ key } : ${ value } ` ) ; } ) ;

Prevent new properties from being added to the object

Object . preventExtensions ( person ) ; person . full_name = 'John Q Public' ; console . log ( person ) ;

Check if new properties can be added to an object

Object . isExtensible ( person ) ; delete person . name ;

Prevent properties from getting added or deleted

Object . seal ( person ) ; delete person . age ; console . log ( person . age ) ;

Check if properties can be added or deleted from any object

Object . isSealed ( person ) ;

Prevent properties from getting added, deleted or modified

Object . freeze ( person ) ;

Check if an object can be modified

Object . isFrozen ( person ) ;

Combine two objects (use default values)

const defaultPerson = { name : 'Unknown' , country : 'Unknown' , } ; const newPerson = { name : 'John' , age : 21 , } ; const mergedPerson = Object . assign ( defaultPerson , newPerson ) ; console . log ( mergedPerson ) ;

Create a shallow clone of an object