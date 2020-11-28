Useful JavaScript Functions

Published in: JavaScript
The code snippets are from a JavaScript course on Udemy.
- Create a function that can be invoked only once.
const once = (fn, ...args) => {
let called = false;
return () => {
if (called === false) {
called = true;
return fn(...args);
}
return 'Cannot call again';
};
};
const printName = (text, time) => console.log(`${text} at ${time}`);
const fn = once(printName, 'Google', new Date().toString());
console.log(fn());
console.log(fn());
- Measure the time it takes for a JavaScript function to run.
const getUserData = async (user) => {
const response = await fetch(`https://api.github.com/users/${user}`);
const json = await response.json();
return json;
};
const time = (fn, ...args) => {
console.time('time');
const result = fn(...args);
console.timeEnd('time');
return result;
};
time(() => getUserData('labnol'));
- A debounce function that delays invocation until a certain amount of time has passed since the last time that debounce function was invoked.
const debounce = (fn, waitInMs) => {
let debounced = false;
return (...args) => {
if (debounced) clearTimeout(debounced);
debounced = setTimeout(() => fn(...args), waitInMs);
};
};
const getWindowLayout = (event) => {
console.log(event, window.innerHeight, window.innerWidth);
};
window.addEventListener('resize', debounce(getWindowLayout, 500));