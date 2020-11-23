Generate firebase.json file for Firebase Redirects

We recently moved the user guide for Mail Merge and Form Notifications from the website
labnol.org to
digitalinspiration.com. As with any domain move, we had to manually setup 301 redirects so that the audience are automatically redirected to the new website should they happen to click any of the links that still point to the old domain.
Because the websites are hosted on Firebase, it is easy to setup 301 redirects through the
firebase.json file. All we need are entries in the
redirects array, one entry per redirect, specifying the source, the destination URL and it is also possible to define if the redirect is 301 (permanent) or a temporary 302 redirect.
{
"redirects": [
{
"source": "/page1",
"destination": "https://digitalinspiration.com/page1",
"type": 301
},
{
"source": "/page2{,/**}", // also redirect pages ending with slash
"destination": "https://digitalinspiration.com/page2",
"type": 302
}
]
}
When you are migrating big sites, it can become difficult to maintain the
firebase.json file as 100s of URLs that may have to added in the redirects array. As as workaround, you can create a separate JSON file with all the redirects and then generate the
firebase.json file dynamically.
The firebase file is generated automatically from the redirects file before the assets are uploaded to Firebase hosting.
Step 1: Create a base file
firebase.base.json. As you can see, we have a few redirects setup already and the new redirect entries will be merged into this array.
{
"hosting": {
"public": "public",
"ignore": ["firebase.json", "**/.*", "**/node_modules/**"],
"redirects": [
{
"source": "/foo{,/**}",
"destination": "/bar",
"type": 301
},
{
"source": "/firebase/**",
"destination": "https://firebase.google.com/",
"type": 302
}
]
}
}
Step 2: Create a
firebase.redirects.json file with the
links property that contains an array of links. Each link entry will have the source regex pattern or glob, the description URL and the type of redirect (optional).
{
"links": [
[
"/email-google-form-responses-7263",
"https://digitalinspiration.com/docs/form-notifications/email-multiple-people"
],
[
"/embed-qrcode-barcode-google-forms-021020",
"https://digitalinspiration.com/docs/form-notifications/barcode-qrcode"
],
[
"/internet/google-forms-mobile-notifications/29203",
"https://digitalinspiration.com/docs/form-notifications/phone-push-notifications",
false
]
]
}
Step 3: Create a
generate.js that will read the the base file and generate a new
firebase.json file using redirects listed in the
redirects.json file. All
const fs = require('fs');
const redirects = fs.readFileSync('firebase.redirects.json');
const { links = [] } = JSON.parse(redirects);
const linkMap = links.map((link) => {
const [source, destination, permanent = true] = link;
return {
source: `${source}{,/**}`,
destination,
type: permanent ? 301 : 302,
};
});
const firebase = fs.readFileSync('firebase.base.json');
const file = JSON.parse(firebase);
file.hosting.redirects = [...file.hosting.redirects, ...linkMap];
fs.writeFileSync('firebase.json', JSON.stringify(file, null, 2));
Step 4: Inside the
package.json file, add a new entry in the
script section to generate the file before the upload step.
{
"scripts": {
"generator": "node generate.js",
"upload": "npm run generator && firebase deploy --only hosting"
}
}
This will ensure that a new
firebase.json file is regenerated before deployment.