Convert a Google Document into an EPUB File

With Google Documents, you can easily save any document into an ePub file in the browser. Just open any document inside the Google Documents web editor and choose File > Download > EPUB from the menu to convert the file.

If you have bunch of documents in your Google Drive, converting them to EPUB format manually would be a tedious task and that’s where Apps Script can help.

function convertDocToEPUB ( ) { var document = DocumentApp . getActiveDocument ( ) ; var mimeType = "application/epub+zip" ; var exportLink = Drive . Files . get ( document . getId ( ) ) . exportLinks [ mimeType ] ; var response = UrlFetchApp . fetch ( exportLink , { headers : { Authorization : "Bearer " + ScriptApp . getOAuthToken ( ) } } ) ; var file = DriveApp . createFile ( response . getBlob ( ) ) ; file . setName ( document . getName ( ) + ".epub" ) ; return file . getUrl ( ) ; }

We use the Google Drive Advanced Service of Apps Script to get get the export link for the EPUB MIME Type. Next, the URLFetchApp service exports the Google Doc to the requested MIME type and returns the exported content as a blob.

The blog is saved to Google Drive and the file URL is returned.

A similar technique is used by Document Studio to convert merged documents into EPUB ebooks.