How to Bundle your React App in a Single File

Learn how to bundle all the JavaScript and CSS files generated by the React App build and combine them into a single file.

Published in: JavaScript

When you create a production build for your React App, the output folder contains the main index.html file and associated JavaScript and CSS files are added in the /static/js and /static/css folders respectively.

If you are to combine all these JS and CSS files of React App in a single bundle, you can use gulp . Here’s how:

Go to the command line and install the gulp packages as dev dependencies in your package.json file.

npm install --save-dev gulp gulp-inline-source gulp-replace

Next, create a .env file in your project root folder and set the following environment variable to disable source maps.

INLINE_RUNTIME_CHUNK=false GENERATE_SOURCEMAP=false SKIP_PREFLIGHT_CHECK=true

Next, create a gulpfile.js file in the root folder.

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ) const inlinesource = require ( 'gulp-inline-source' ) const replace = require ( 'gulp-replace' ) gulp . task ( 'default' , ( ) => { return gulp . src ( './build/*.html' ) . pipe ( replace ( '.js"></script>' , '.js" inline></script>' ) ) . pipe ( replace ( 'rel="stylesheet">' , 'rel="stylesheet" inline>' ) ) . pipe ( inlinesource ( { compress : false , ignore : [ 'png' ] } ) ) . pipe ( gulp . dest ( './build' ) ) } ) ;

The gulp task will add the inline attribute to the <script> and the <link> tags. The inlinesource module will read these inline attributes in the html file and replace them with the actual content of the corresponding files.