How to Bundle your React App in a Single File

Learn how to bundle all the JavaScript and CSS files generated by the React App build and combine them into a single file.
When you create a production build for your React App, the output folder contains the main
index.html file and associated JavaScript and CSS files are added in the
/static/js and
/static/css folders respectively.
If you are to combine all these JS and CSS files of React App in a single bundle, you can use
gulp. Here’s how:
Go to the command line and install the
gulp packages as dev dependencies in your
package.json file.
npm install --save-dev gulp gulp-inline-source gulp-replace
Next, create a
.env file in your project root folder and set the following environment variable to disable source maps.
INLINE_RUNTIME_CHUNK=false
GENERATE_SOURCEMAP=false
SKIP_PREFLIGHT_CHECK=true
Next, create a
gulpfile.js file in the root folder.
const gulp = require('gulp')
const inlinesource = require('gulp-inline-source')
const replace = require('gulp-replace')
gulp.task('default', () => {
return gulp.src('./build/*.html')
.pipe(replace('.js"></script>', '.js" inline></script>'))
.pipe(replace('rel="stylesheet">', 'rel="stylesheet" inline>'))
.pipe(inlinesource({
compress: false,
ignore: ['png']
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./build'))
});
The
gulp task will add the
inline attribute to the
<script> and the
<link> tags. The
inlinesource module will read these
inline attributes in the html file and replace them with the actual content of the corresponding files.
Run
npm run build or
npx react-scripts build to create an optimized production build for your React App and then run the command
npx gulp to bundle all the JS and CSS files in the static build folder into the single main html file.