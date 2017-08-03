Published in: JavaScript

In the Singleton Pattern in JavaScript, there is exactly one instance of a class and there is no way to create multiple instances of the same class. Singleton objects are generally used to manage global state in an application.

let firebaseInstance = null ; export const getFirebase = ( ) => { if ( firebaseInstance !== null ) { return firebaseIntance ; } firebase . initializeApp ( config ) ; firebaseInstance = firebase ; return firebaseInstance ; }

Using ES6 Classes

let singletonInstance = null ; class Singleton { constructor ( ) { if ( ! singletonInstance ) { singletonInstance = this ; console . log ( "Instance created" ) ; } return singletonInstance ; } } const singletonObject = new Singleton ( ) ;

Using ES7 Classes