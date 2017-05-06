How to Check if the Google User has a G Suite Account

This Google Apps Script will help your add-on determine whether the current logged-in user is on GSuite (Google Apps) or if they are using the consumer (free) Google Account. G Suite users have higher email sending limits and have more storage space in Google Drive vis-a-vis free accounts.

The code snippet is courtesy +FaustinoRodriguez.

function isGSuiteUser ( ) { var url = "https://www.googleapis.com/oauth2/v2/userinfo" ; var oAuthToken = ScriptApp . getOAuthToken ( ) ; var params = { "method" : "GET" , "headers" : { "Authorization" : "Bearer " + oAuthToken } , muteHttpExceptions : true } ; var response = UrlFetchApp . fetch ( url , params ) ; var userInfo = JSON . parse ( response ) ; if ( userInfo . hasOwnProperty ( "hd" ) ) { return userInfo . email + " is using GSuite" ; } return userInfo . name + " is not using G Suite" ; }

G Suite (Google Apps) users will have the hd attribute set to true while is not available for consumer account. One more thing - you’ll only know if a user belongs to G Suite domain, it won’t saying anything about the version of G Suite that a user has subscribed to.

A user could be part of basic GSuite (or the legacy version of Google Apps) or they could be on G Suite enterprise, the response would be the same.