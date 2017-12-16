Generate Screenshots of Google Slides with Google Script

The new TallTweets app uses the Google Apps Script to convert Google Apps Script into GIF images. Internally, it uses the Google Slides API for generating screenshot images of individual slides of the presentation before stitching them into a GIF.

This Google Apps Script function uses the Advanced Slides API to generate high-resolution thumbnail images of the slides and uploads the individual slides to the Google Drive of the current user.

The public URLs of screenshot images are accessible for 30 minutes post which the URLs will expire automatically. The default mime type of the thumbnail image is PNG.