Find Driving Directions, Distance and Time with Google Maps API and Apps Script

Use Google Apps Script with the Google Maps API to find the driving distance, time and the driving route between any two points. The origin and destination may either be specified as plain text or you can specify the latitude and longitude coordinates. Google Maps API can fetch directions for WALKING, DRIVING and BICYCLING modes.

function GoogleMapsAPI ( ) { var origin = "10 Hanover Square, NY 10005" ; var destination = "Times Square" ; var travelMode = Maps . DirectionFinder . Mode . WALKING ; var directions = Maps . newDirectionFinder ( ) . setOrigin ( origin ) . setDestination ( destination ) . setMode ( travelMode ) . getDirections ( ) ; if ( directions . status !== "OK" ) return "Error: " + directions . status ; var route = directions . routes [ 0 ] . legs [ 0 ] ; var time = route . duration . text ; var distance = route . distance . text ; var steps = route . steps . map ( function ( step ) { return step . html_instructions . replace ( /<[^>]+>/g , "" ) } ) . join ( "

" ) ; Logger . log ( steps ) ; }