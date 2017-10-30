Upload Google Drive Files to Dropbox with Google Apps Script

Published in: Google Apps Script - Google Drive - Dropbox
Learn how to upload any Google Drive file to your Dropbox folder using Google Apps Script. To get started, create a new Dropbox app, as explained in the previous Dropbox example, and get the access token to skip the OAuth2 workflow.
Also see: Upload Drive Files to Google Cloud Storage
function uploadGoogleFilesToDropbox(googleDriveFileId) {
var parameters = {
"path": "/PDF/labnol.pdf",
"mode": "add",
"autorename": true,
"mute": false
};
// Add your Dropbox Access Token
var dropboxAccessToken = 'labnolorg-MZmqX';
var headers = {
"Content-Type": "application/octet-stream",
'Authorization': 'Bearer ' + dropboxAccessToken,
"Dropbox-API-Arg": JSON.stringify(parameters)
};
var driveFile = DriveApp.getFileById(googleDriveFileId);
var options = {
"method": "POST",
"headers": headers,
"payload": driveFile.getBlob().getBytes()
};
var apiUrl = "https://content.dropboxapi.com/2/files/upload";
var response = JSON.parse(UrlFetchApp.fetch(apiUrl, options).getContentText());
Logger.log("File uploaded successfully to Dropbox");
}