Post Messages to Discord Channel via Google Apps Script & Webhooks

Discord a hugely popular voice and text chat app for gamers. Like Slack, it offers text chat channels to help you stay connected with the community. The following example shows how you can easily post text messages and status updates to your Discord channels (server) using webhooks and Google Apps Script.

To get started, go to your Discord channel, choose settings, webhooks and click the “Create Webhook” button. Make a note of the webhook URL. Now all you need to do is post a JSON message by making an HTTP POST request to the webhook URL to post a message to the channel.

function postMessageToDiscord ( message ) { message = message || "Hello World!" ; var discordUrl = 'https://discordapp.com/api/webhooks/labnol/123' ; var payload = JSON . stringify ( { content : message } ) ; var params = { headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' } , method : "POST" , payload : payload , muteHttpExceptions : true } ; var response = UrlFetchApp . fetch ( discordUrl , params ) ; Logger . log ( response . getContentText ( ) ) ; }

You can post Gmail messages to your Discord channel, new tweets, YouTube subscriptions, weather updates, Bitcoin price updates and anything else to Discord via Webhooks and Google Apps Script.