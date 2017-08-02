Using Zoho API with Google Apps Script

This example shows how to connect to Zoho Books using Google Apps Script and the Zoho APIs. The HTTP requests to the Zoho Books API are authenticated using an authtoken. You can go to the following URL to generate an auth token for your Google Apps Script project.

https://accounts.zoho.com/apiauthtoken/create?SCOPE=ZohoBooks/booksapi

You’d also need the organization id that can be found at this URL.

https://books.zoho.com/app#/organizations

This function creates a new contact inside Zoho Books using Google Apps Script. You can extend it to export your Google Contacts to Zoho Books, setup a form submit trigger to create contacts from Google Form submissions and so on.