Send Data to Google Analytics with Measurement Protocol and Google Apps Script

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-05-12
Published in: Google Apps Script - Google Analytics

This example shows how to send data to Google Analytics using the Measurement protocol.

The event data is sent via POST because it allows for a larger payload. The parameter z is set with a random number for cache busting. We can set the hit type (t) to either pageview, event or exception.

// Credit: @guimspace
function GoogleAnalytics_(t, param1, param2) {

    try {
        var meta = [];

        meta.push(
            ['v', '1'],
            ['tid', 'UA-XXXXXXXX-1'],
            ['cid', uuid_()],
            ['z', Math.floor(Math.random() * 10E7)],
            ['t', t]
        );

        if (t == 'event') {
            meta.push(['ec', param1], ['ea', param2]);
        } else if (t == 'exception') {
            meta.push(['dt', param1], ['exd', param2]);
        } else throw 101;

        var payload = meta.map(function (el) {
            return el.join('=');
        }).join('&');

        var options = {
            'method': 'post',
            'payload': payload
        };

        UrlFetchApp.fetch('https://ssl.google-analytics.com/collect', options);

    } catch (e) {}

    return;
}

/* Generates a random UUID to anonymously identify the client */
function uuid_() {
    return 'xxxxxxxx-xxxx-4xxx-yxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx'.replace(/[xy]/g, function (c) {
        var r = Math.random() * 16 | 0,
            v = c == 'x' ? r : (r & 0x3 | 0x8);
        return v.toString(16);
    });
}
