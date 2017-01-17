Google OAuth 2.0 Service account with PHP and Google APIs

Published in: Google Cloud - PHP
This sample code uses Google Service Accounts with PHP to get a list of users in a Google Apps Domain using the Admin Directory API.
To get started, install the Google API PHP library, create a Google Service account with domain-wide delegation and save the private JSON file in the same directory as your PHP application.
<?
require_once __DIR__ . '/vendor/autoload.php';
define('APPLICATION_NAME', 'Service Accounts Tutorial');
define('SCOPES', implode(' ', array(
Google_Service_Drive::DRIVE,
Google_Service_Gmail::MAIL_GOOGLE_COM,
Google_Service_Directory::ADMIN_DIRECTORY_USER_READONLY,
Google_Service_People::USERINFO_EMAIL
)));
putenv('GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS=private_key.json');
date_default_timezone_set("Asia/India");
$user = "amit@labnol.org";
$client = new Google_Client();
$client->useApplicationDefaultCredentials();
$client->setApplicationName(APPLICATION_NAME);
$client->setScopes(SCOPES);
$client->setAccessType("offline");
$client->setSubject($user);
$service = new Google_Service_Directory($client);
$optParams = array(
'domain' => 'ctrlq.org',
'maxResults' => 10,
'orderBy' => 'email'
);
$results = $service->users->listUsers($optParams);
print_r($results);
?>