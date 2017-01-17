Google OAuth 2.0 Service account with PHP and Google APIs

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-01-17
G
Published in: Google Cloud - PHP

This sample code uses Google Service Accounts with PHP to get a list of users in a Google Apps Domain using the Admin Directory API.

To get started, install the Google API PHP library, create a Google Service account with domain-wide delegation and save the private JSON file in the same directory as your PHP application.

<?

  require_once __DIR__ . '/vendor/autoload.php';

  define('APPLICATION_NAME', 'Service Accounts Tutorial');
  define('SCOPES', implode(' ', array(
    Google_Service_Drive::DRIVE,
    Google_Service_Gmail::MAIL_GOOGLE_COM,
    Google_Service_Directory::ADMIN_DIRECTORY_USER_READONLY,
    Google_Service_People::USERINFO_EMAIL
  )));

  putenv('GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS=private_key.json');
  date_default_timezone_set("Asia/India");

  $user = "amit@labnol.org";

  $client = new Google_Client();
  $client->useApplicationDefaultCredentials();
  $client->setApplicationName(APPLICATION_NAME);
  $client->setScopes(SCOPES);
  $client->setAccessType("offline");
  $client->setSubject($user);

  $service = new Google_Service_Directory($client);

  $optParams = array(
    'domain' => 'ctrlq.org',
    'maxResults' => 10,
    'orderBy' => 'email'
  );

  $results = $service->users->listUsers($optParams);

  print_r($results);

?>
Published in: Google Cloud - PHP

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch