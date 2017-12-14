Parse Bounced Email Messages in Gmail with Google Scripts

Published in: Gmail - Google Apps Script
The Google Script scans your Gmail mailbox for messages from mailer-daemon@gmail.com and prepares a bounce email report logging the failed deliveries in a Google Spreadsheet. See sample Gmail bounce report
function getBouncedEmails() {
/* Written by Amit Agarwal */
/* Email: amit@labnol.org */
// Write the bounced email report to a Google SpreadsheetApp
var sheet = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSheet();
sheet.getRange(2, 1, sheet.getLastRow(), sheet.getLastColumn()).clearContent();
// Find all emails returned via Gmail Mailer Maemon
var query = "from:(mailer-daemon@google.com OR mailer-daemon@googlemail.com)";
// Get the most recent 500 bounced email messages in Gmail
GmailApp.search(query, 0, 500).forEach(function(thread) {
thread.getMessages().forEach(function(message) {
if (message.getFrom().indexOf("mailer-daemon") !== -1) {
var body = message.getPlainBody();
// Get the bounced email address from the body
var matches = body.match(/Delivery to[\s\S]+?(\S+\@\S+)\s([\s\S]+?)----- Original Message/);
if (matches) {
// Get the exact reason for the email bounce
var reason = matches[2].match(/The error.+:\s+(.+)/) || matches[2].match(/Technical details.+:\s+(.+)/);
if (reason) {
// Save the data in a Google Spreadsheet
sheet.appendRow([
thread.getLastMessageDate(),
matches[1],
reason[1].replace(/ (Please|Learn|See).*$/, ""),
thread.getPermalink(),
thread.getFirstMessageSubject()
]);
}
}
}
});
});
}