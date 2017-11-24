Extract and Replace Links in HTML with JavaScript RegEx

For the Mail Merge project, I need to extract all the hyperlinks in the email message and append email tracking parameters to each of the links. The links can be either embedded in the HTML <a> tag or they can be mentioned in plain text like example.com - Gmail and other email clients are smart enough to replace such plain text website links into clickable hyperlinks.

I’m using RegEx to pull out these links from HTML / Text and then a simple JavaScript function to manipulate the link.

function updateLinksInHTML ( html ) { var regex = /href\s*=\s*(['"])(https?:\/\/.+?)\1/ig ; var link ; while ( ( link = regex . exec ( html ) ) !== null ) { html = html . replace ( link [ 2 ] , "https://ctrlq.org?redirect_to" + encodeURIComponent ( link [ 2 ] ) ) ; } return html ; }

Some text make contain links in plain text and this method would replace such links into clickable hyperlinks by adding the anchor tag.