Extract and Replace Links in HTML with JavaScript RegEx

For the Mail Merge project, I need to extract all the hyperlinks in the email message and append email tracking parameters to each of the links. The links can be either embedded in the HTML
<a> tag or they can be mentioned in plain text like example.com - Gmail and other email clients are smart enough to replace such plain text website links into clickable hyperlinks.
I’m using RegEx to pull out these links from HTML / Text and then a simple JavaScript function to manipulate the link.
Replace Links inside HTML Tags
function updateLinksInHTML(html) {
var regex = /href\s*=\s*(['"])(https?:\/\/.+?)\1/ig;
var link;
while((link = regex.exec(html)) !== null) {
html = html.replace(link[2], "https://ctrlq.org?redirect_to" + encodeURIComponent(link[2]));
}
return html;
}
Convert Plain Text into Links
Some text make contain links in plain text and this method would replace such links into clickable hyperlinks by adding the anchor tag.
function createTextLinks_(text) {
return (text || "").replace(
/([^\S]|^)(((https?\:\/\/)|(www\.))(\S+))/gi,
function(match, space, url){
var hyperlink = url;
if (!hyperlink.match('^https?:\/\/')) {
hyperlink = 'http://' + hyperlink;
}
return space + '<a href="' + hyperlink + '">' + url + '</a>';
}
);
};