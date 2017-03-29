Post Google Forms Reponse into Insightly CRM

An organization uses Google Forms to capture leads and would like to automatically post the form submissions as open leads into Insightly for pursual by their sales team. This can be easily done with the help of Google Apps Script that gets triggered automatically on form submit.

Open the Google Form, go to Script Editor from the menu and paste the source code. You’ll need to use your own Insightly API key that can be found under “User Settings” (click the profile icon in the upper right corner of your Insightly dashboard).

function setupTriggers ( ) { var form = FormApp . getActiveForm ( ) ; ScriptApp . newTrigger ( "ctrlqFormSubmit" ) . forForm ( form ) . onFormSubmit ( ) . create ( ) ; } function ctrlqFormSubmit ( e ) { try { var i = 0 , lead = { } , items = e . response . getItemResponses ( ) ; for ( i = 0 ; i < items . length ; i ++ ) { var title = items [ i ] . getItem ( ) . getTitle ( ) ; var answer = items [ i ] . getResponse ( ) . toString ( ) ; switch ( title ) { case "Company Name" : lead . ORGANIZATION_NAME = answer ; break ; case "First Name" : lead . FIRST_NAME = answer ; break ; case "Last Name" : lead . LAST_NAME = answer ; break ; case "Phone Number" : lead . PHONE_NUMBER = answer ; break ; case "Email Address" : lead . EMAIL_ADDRESS = answer ; break ; } } var key = "ctrlq-org" ; var response = UrlFetchApp . fetch ( "https://api.insight.ly/v2.2/Leads" , { method : "POST" , payload : JSON . stringify ( lead ) , headers : { 'Authorization' : 'Basic ' + Utilities . base64Encode ( key ) , 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' } } ) ; Logger . log ( response . getContentText ( ) ) ; } catch ( error ) { Logger . log ( error . toString ( ) ) ; } }

The above Google Form uses standard contact us fields like name, email address and phone number that can be directly mapped to the standard lead in Insightly. If you have others questions in Google Forms, you can use the custom fields to map them into an Insightly lead. For support, email amit@labnol.org