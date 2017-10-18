Post Google Forms Submissions to Slack with Google Scripts

Andy Chase has published a Google Script that will let you automatically post Google Form submissions to a Slack channel. You need to place the script inside the script editor of your Google Forms editor and associate the onSubmit() method with the Form Submit trigger.

var webhookUrl = 'https://hooks.slack.com/services/****/****/****' ; function onSubmit ( e ) { var response = e . response . getItemResponses ( ) ; / / Modify the below to make the message you want . / / See : https : / / developers . google . com / apps - script / reference / forms / form - response var d = e . response . getRespondentEmail ( ) + " | " + response [ 0 ] . getResponse ( ) ; var payload = { "payload" : '{"text": "' + d + '"}' } var options = { "method" : "post" , "payload" : payload } ; UrlFetchApp . fetch ( webhookUrl , options ) ; } ;