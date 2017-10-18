Post Google Forms Submissions to Slack with Google Scripts

Published in: Google Apps Script - Google Forms
Andy Chase has published a Google Script that will let you automatically post Google Form submissions to a Slack channel. You need to place the script inside the script editor of your Google Forms editor and associate the
onSubmit() method with the Form Submit trigger.
// replace this with your own Slack webhook URL
// https://crowdscores.slack.com/services
var webhookUrl = 'https://hooks.slack.com/services/****/****/****';
function onSubmit(e) {
var response = e.response.getItemResponses();
// Setup 2:
// Modify the below to make the message you want.
// See: https://developers.google.com/apps-script/reference/forms/form-response
var d = e.response.getRespondentEmail() + " | " + response[0].getResponse();
var payload = {
"payload": '{"text": "' + d + '"}'
}
var options = {
"method": "post",
"payload": payload
};
UrlFetchApp.fetch(webhookUrl, options);
};