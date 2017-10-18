Post Google Forms Submissions to Slack with Google Scripts

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-10-18
P
Published in: Google Apps Script - Google Forms

Andy Chase has published a Google Script that will let you automatically post Google Form submissions to a Slack channel. You need to place the script inside the script editor of your Google Forms editor and associate the onSubmit() method with the Form Submit trigger.

// replace this with your own Slack webhook URL
// https://crowdscores.slack.com/services
var webhookUrl = 'https://hooks.slack.com/services/****/****/****';

function onSubmit(e) {
  var response = e.response.getItemResponses();

  // Setup 2:
  // Modify the below to make the message you want.
  // See: https://developers.google.com/apps-script/reference/forms/form-response
  var d = e.response.getRespondentEmail() + " | " + response[0].getResponse();

  var payload = {
    "payload": '{"text": "' + d + '"}'
  }

  var options = {
    "method": "post",
    "payload": payload
  };

  UrlFetchApp.fetch(webhookUrl, options);
};
