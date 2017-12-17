Create Google Contacts from Google Voice Mail

Google Voice sends you an email notification where there’s a missed call or a voicemail for you. The email includes the caller’s name, the caller’s phone number and, in case of voicemails, the text transcript of the message. The message also includes a link to download the Google Voice MP3.

The Google Scripts scans all your Google Voice emails, parses the content uses regex and creates a new Google contact. The transcript of the voice message is set to the notes field of the new Google contact.

Link: Save Google Voice Messages to Google Drive