Create Google Contacts from Google Voice Mail

Google Voice sends you an email notification where there’s a missed call or a voicemail for you. The email includes the caller’s name, the caller’s phone number and, in case of voicemails, the text transcript of the message. The message also includes a link to download the Google Voice MP3.
The Google Scripts scans all your Google Voice emails, parses the content uses regex and creates a new Google contact. The transcript of the voice message is set to the notes field of the new Google contact.
Link: Save Google Voice Messages to Google Drive
// Search Google Voicemail emails
function searchGoogleVoiceEmails() {
var threads = GmailApp.search("from:voice-noreply@google.com", 0, 100);
for (var t = 0; t < threads.length; t++) {
var response = extractVoicemail_(threads[t].getMessages()[0]);
if (response) {
createContact_(response);
}
}
}
// Extract the caller's name, phone number and voice message transcription
function extractVoicemail_(msg) {
var result = {
"Message Date": msg.getDate(),
"Message Subject": msg.getSubject(),
"Message Body": msg.getPlainBody().replace(/<[^>]+>/g, "").replace(/\s+/g, " "),
"Transcription": msg.getPlainBody()
};
var trans = /transcript:(.*)?play message/i.exec(result["Message Body"]);
if (trans) result.Transcription = trans[1];
//Voicemail from: John Q Public (202) 123-456 at 6:08 PM
var match = /(Missed Call|Voicemail) from:([*\+\s\w]+)([\d\-\s\(\)\+]*)? at [\d\:\s]+[ap]m/i.exec(result["Message Body"]);
if (match) {
result["Call Type"] = match[1];
result["Contact Name"] = match[2].replace(/^+/, "");
result["Contact Number"] = match[3].replace(/^+/, "");
} else {
return null;
}
return result;
}
// Create a new Google contact from Voicemail
function createContact_(result) {
var contacts = ContactsApp.getContactsByPhone(result["Contact Number"], ContactsApp.Field.WORK_PHONE);
if (contacts.length > 0) {
return "Contact Exists";
} else {
var contact = ContactsApp.createContact(result["Contact Name"], result["Contact Name"], result["Call Type"]);
contact.addPhone(ContactsApp.Field.WORK_PHONE, result["Contact Number"]);
contact.setNotes(result["Transcription"]);
return contact.getId();
}
}