Create RSS Feed for YouTube Search Results

Based upon the Twitter RSS Feed, a Maryland based Rails developers has created a Google Script that creates a RSS feed of YouTube videos matching your search terms. You pass the search phrase as a parameter to the Google Script web app and it uses the ContentService to serve the results as an RSS feed.

Before authorizing the code, go to the Google Developers console and enable the YouTube Data API for your Apps Script project. You may also be required to create credentials before using the YouTube API in Apps Script. Publish the script as web app and set access to anyone, even anonymous.