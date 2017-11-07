How to Use HTML5 Data Attributes with JavaScript

Published in: HTML5 - JavaScript

HTML5 supports data attributes that you can use to store extra information with any DOM elements. The name of these data attributes are prefixed with data-* (lowercase) and these can be easily parsed with the HTML5 dataset API.

For instance, if you an element has data attributes as data-name="apple" and data-color="red" , you can access them from JavaScript as elem.dataset.name and elem.dataset.color respectively. There’s no need to attach custom class names to attach properties to an HTML element.

The data-* attributes are supported in IE 10+ and all other browsers. Here’s a complete snippet.