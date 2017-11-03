HR with Centered Text

hr-text

This HTML/CSS snippet creates an HR element with text in the middle of the line. The text is supplied in the data-* attribute of the HR element.

<!-- Credit: @scottzirkel -->
<div class="container">
  <p>You can divide with any text you like.</p>
  <p>For instance this...</p>
  <hr class="hr-text" data-content="AND">
  <p>...this...</p>
  <hr class="hr-text" data-content="OR">
  <p>...even this!</p>
</div>

The CSS file:

body {
  text-align: center;
  background: #fcfcfa;
  color: #818078;
  font-family: Futura, sans-serif;
}

.container {
  max-width: 50%;
  margin: 40px auto;
}

.hr-text {
  line-height: 1em;
  position: relative;
  outline: 0;
  border: 0;
  color: black;
  text-align: center;
  height: 1.5em;
  opacity: .5;
  &:before {
    content: '';
    // use the linear-gradient for the fading effect
    // use a solid background color for a solid bar
    background: linear-gradient(to right, transparent, #818078, transparent);
    position: absolute;
    left: 0;
    top: 50%;
    width: 100%;
    height: 1px;
  }
  &:after {
    content: attr(data-content);
    position: relative;
    display: inline-block;
    color: black;

    padding: 0 .5em;
    line-height: 1.5em;
    // this is really the only tricky part, you need to specify the background color of the container element...
    color: #818078;
    background-color: #fcfcfa;
  }
}
