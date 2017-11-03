HR with Centered Text

Published in: CSS

This HTML/CSS snippet creates an HR element with text in the middle of the line. The text is supplied in the data-* attribute of the HR element.

< div class = " container " > < p > You can divide with any text you like. </ p > < p > For instance this... </ p > < hr class = " hr-text " data-content = " AND " > < p > ...this... </ p > < hr class = " hr-text " data-content = " OR " > < p > ...even this! </ p > </ div >

The CSS file: