Center a DIV with Pure CSS

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-10-27
C
Published in: CSS

This CSS Snippet will place the DIV at the centre of a page. The div is centered both horizontally and vertically without requiring any jQuery or JavaScript. Credit: RawCode.io

Centre DIV with CSS 

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <head>
    <meta charset="utf-8">
    <title>Center DIV</title>
    <style>
      body {
        background: #900;
      }

      div {
        position: absolute;
        left: 50%;
        top: 50%;
        transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
        width: 40%;
        height: 50%;
        padding: 20px;
        background: red;
        color: white;
        text-align: center;
        box-shadow: 0 0 30px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2);
      }
    </style>
  </head>
  <body>
    <div>
      Center DIV
    </div>
  </body>
</html>
Published in: CSS

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch