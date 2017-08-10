Send Email Messages from Gmail to Slack Channel

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-08-10
S
Published in: Gmail - Google Apps Script

The Google Apps Script, courtesy @andrewwilson, uses incoming webhooks to post email messages from your Gmail mailbox into Slack channel. The email body is extracted using the GmailApp service and posted to Slack through an HTTP request with a JSON payload. You need to create a ToSlack gmail label and apply this label to message that you wish to post to your Slack channel.

A time-based trigger may also be added for sending labeled message from Gmail to Slack in near real-time.

/* Credit: gist.github.com/andrewmwilson */

function sendEmailsToSlack() {
    var label = GmailApp.getUserLabelByName('ToSlack');
    var messages = [];
    var threads = label.getThreads();

    for (var i = 0; i < threads.length; i++) {
        messages = messages.concat(threads[i].getMessages())
    }

    for (var i = 0; i < messages.length; i++) {
        var message = messages[i];
        Logger.log(message);

        var output = '*New Email*';
        output += '\n*from:* ' + message.getFrom();
        output += '\n*to:* ' + message.getTo();
        output += '\n*cc:* ' + message.getCc();
        output += '\n*date:* ' + message.getDate();
        output += '\n*subject:* ' + message.getSubject();
        output += '\n*body:* ' + message.getPlainBody();
        Logger.log(output);

        var payload = {
            'username': 'gmail-bot',
            'text': output,
            'channel' : '#some-channel',
            'icon_emoji': ':hear_no_evil:',
        };

        var options = {
            'method' : 'post',
            'payload' : Utilities.jsonStringify(payload),
        };

        // replace this with your own Slack webhook URL
        // https://crowdscores.slack.com/services
        var webhookUrl = 'https://hooks.slack.com/services/****/****/****';
        UrlFetchApp.fetch(webhookUrl, options);
   }

   // remove the label from these threads so we don't send them to
   // slack again next time the script is run
   label.removeFromThreads(threads);
}
Published in: Gmail - Google Apps Script

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch