Get EXIF Data and GPS Location of Images in Google Drive

When you upload your images to Google Photos, they also become available in Google Drive and you can these access these image files with Google Apps Scripts and the Google Drive API.

Here’s a little snippet that will show you how to get the GPS location data, capture date and EXIF information of any photograph in your Google Drive. You’ll need to enable the Google Drive service to access the file’s meta data. The same technique can used to get the size and duration of a video file that’s in your Drive.