Convert Text to Images with JavaScript

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-06-24
C
Published in: JavaScript

TallTweets uses the HTML2Canvas library to convert text into PNG images. The generated images is converted into base64 (data URI) which is then sent to the server over a HTTP POST request for uploading to twitter.

Unlike the screenshots tool that performs the screen capture on the server side using a headless browser, here the image is generated directly in the user’s browser.

<!-- Input HTML text is inside the DIV -->
<div id="talltweets">
    The <b>quick brown fox</b> jumped over the <i>lazy dog</i>.
</div>

<!-- The PNG image will be added here -->
<div style="background:yellow;padding:10px">
  <img id="textScreenshot" src="">
</div>

<!-- Include the HTMl2Canvas library -->
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/html2canvas/0.4.1/html2canvas.min.js"></script>

<script>
  html2canvas(document.getElementById("talltweets"), {
    onrendered: function(canvas) {
      var screenshot = canvas.toDataURL("image/png");
      document.getElementById("textScreenshot").setAttribute("src", screenshot);
    }
  });
</script>
Published in: JavaScript

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch