Convert Image to PDF to Google Script

Published in: Google Apps Script - PDF
The Google Script will fetch an image file, convert it to PDF and sends it as an image attachment using the Gmail service. The image file can be on your Google Drive or it can be on web (specify the image URL as the filename).
function convertImageToPDF(filename) {
var image;
// Is it a local file or web URL?
if (filename.match(/^https?:\/\//i)) {
image = UrlFetchApp.fetch(filename);
} else {
image = DriveApp.getFilesByName(filename).next();
}
// grab its bytes and base64-encode them.
var base64 = Utilities.base64Encode(image.getBlob().getBytes());
var html = '<img src="data:image/png;base64,'+base64+'" />';
// create a blob, convert to PDF
var blob = Utilities.newBlob(html, MimeType.HTML).setName(filename + ".pdf");
MailApp.sendEmail("ctrlq@labnol.org", "Image to PDF", "", {
attachments:blob.getAs(MimeType.PDF)
});
}