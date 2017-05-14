Using Google Picker with Google Apps Script

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-05-14
Published in: Google Apps Script

The Google Picker API lets you select files and folders in Google Drive visually. It can used inside Google Spreadsheet, Google Docs or a standalone HTML web app.

Here’s a snippet that will let user select one or more Drive folders with the Google File Picker API bound inside a Google Spreadsheet. The dialog window only shows the Folders list and all the other files in the Drive stay hidden. When the user selects a folder, the ID of the Drive folder is printed else the dialog is closed.

// code.gs

function onOpen() {
  SpreadsheetApp.getUi().createMenu('Google Picker')
      .addItem('Choose Folder', 'showPicker')
      .addToUi();
}

/**
 * Displays an HTML-service dialog in Google Sheets that contains client-side
 * JavaScript code for the Google Picker API.
 */
function showPicker() {
  var html = HtmlService.createHtmlOutputFromFile('Picker.html')
      .setWidth(600)
      .setHeight(425)
      .setSandboxMode(HtmlService.SandboxMode.IFRAME);
  SpreadsheetApp.getUi().showModalDialog(html, 'Select Folder');
}

function getOAuthToken() {
  DriveApp.getRootFolder();
  return ScriptApp.getOAuthToken();
}

Also save this file as “Picker.html” inside the Google Apps Script project.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://ssl.gstatic.com/docs/script/css/add-ons.css">
  <script type="text/javascript">
    var DIALOG_DIMENSIONS = {
        width: 600,
        height: 425
    };
    var pickerApiLoaded = false;

    function onApiLoad() {
        gapi.load('picker', {
            'callback': function() {
                pickerApiLoaded = true;
            }
        });
        google.script.run.withSuccessHandler(createPicker)
            .withFailureHandler(showError).getOAuthToken();
    }

    function createPicker(token) {

        if (pickerApiLoaded && token) {

            var docsView = new google.picker.DocsView()
                .setIncludeFolders(true)
                .setMimeTypes('application/vnd.google-apps.folder')
                .setSelectFolderEnabled(true);

            var picker = new google.picker.PickerBuilder()
                .addView(docsView)
                .enableFeature(google.picker.Feature.NAV_HIDDEN)
                .hideTitleBar()
                .setSize(DIALOG_DIMENSIONS.width - 2, DIALOG_DIMENSIONS.height - 2)
                .setOAuthToken(token)
                .setCallback(pickerCallback)
                .setOrigin('https://docs.google.com')
                .build();

            picker.setVisible(true);

        } else {
            showError('Unable to load the file picker.');
        }
    }

    /**
     * A callback function that extracts the chosen document's metadata from the
     * response object. For details on the response object, see
     * https://developers.google.com/picker/docs/result
     *
     * @param {object} data The response object.
     */
    function pickerCallback(data) {
        var action = data[google.picker.Response.ACTION];
        if (action == google.picker.Action.PICKED) {
            var doc = data[google.picker.Response.DOCUMENTS][0];
            var id = doc[google.picker.Document.ID];
            // Show the ID of the Google Drive folder
            document.getElementById('result').innerHTML = id;
        } else if (action == google.picker.Action.CANCEL) {
            google.script.host.close();
        }
    }

    function showError(message) {
        document.getElementById('result').innerHTML = 'Error: ' + message;
    }
  </script>
</head>

<body>
    <div>
        <p id='result'></p>
    </div>
    <script type="text/javascript" src="https://apis.google.com/js/api.js?onload=onApiLoad"></script>
</body>
</html>

The upcoming release of Save Gmail attachments will include the Google Picker API to help users easily select the Google Drive folder for saving the file attachments.

