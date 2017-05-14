Using Google Picker with Google Apps Script

The Google Picker API lets you select files and folders in Google Drive visually. It can used inside Google Spreadsheet, Google Docs or a standalone HTML web app.
Here’s a snippet that will let user select one or more Drive folders with the Google File Picker API bound inside a Google Spreadsheet. The dialog window only shows the Folders list and all the other files in the Drive stay hidden. When the user selects a folder, the ID of the Drive folder is printed else the dialog is closed.
// code.gs
function onOpen() {
SpreadsheetApp.getUi().createMenu('Google Picker')
.addItem('Choose Folder', 'showPicker')
.addToUi();
}
/**
* Displays an HTML-service dialog in Google Sheets that contains client-side
* JavaScript code for the Google Picker API.
*/
function showPicker() {
var html = HtmlService.createHtmlOutputFromFile('Picker.html')
.setWidth(600)
.setHeight(425)
.setSandboxMode(HtmlService.SandboxMode.IFRAME);
SpreadsheetApp.getUi().showModalDialog(html, 'Select Folder');
}
function getOAuthToken() {
DriveApp.getRootFolder();
return ScriptApp.getOAuthToken();
}
Also save this file as “Picker.html” inside the Google Apps Script project.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://ssl.gstatic.com/docs/script/css/add-ons.css">
<script type="text/javascript">
var DIALOG_DIMENSIONS = {
width: 600,
height: 425
};
var pickerApiLoaded = false;
function onApiLoad() {
gapi.load('picker', {
'callback': function() {
pickerApiLoaded = true;
}
});
google.script.run.withSuccessHandler(createPicker)
.withFailureHandler(showError).getOAuthToken();
}
function createPicker(token) {
if (pickerApiLoaded && token) {
var docsView = new google.picker.DocsView()
.setIncludeFolders(true)
.setMimeTypes('application/vnd.google-apps.folder')
.setSelectFolderEnabled(true);
var picker = new google.picker.PickerBuilder()
.addView(docsView)
.enableFeature(google.picker.Feature.NAV_HIDDEN)
.hideTitleBar()
.setSize(DIALOG_DIMENSIONS.width - 2, DIALOG_DIMENSIONS.height - 2)
.setOAuthToken(token)
.setCallback(pickerCallback)
.setOrigin('https://docs.google.com')
.build();
picker.setVisible(true);
} else {
showError('Unable to load the file picker.');
}
}
/**
* A callback function that extracts the chosen document's metadata from the
* response object. For details on the response object, see
* https://developers.google.com/picker/docs/result
*
* @param {object} data The response object.
*/
function pickerCallback(data) {
var action = data[google.picker.Response.ACTION];
if (action == google.picker.Action.PICKED) {
var doc = data[google.picker.Response.DOCUMENTS][0];
var id = doc[google.picker.Document.ID];
// Show the ID of the Google Drive folder
document.getElementById('result').innerHTML = id;
} else if (action == google.picker.Action.CANCEL) {
google.script.host.close();
}
}
function showError(message) {
document.getElementById('result').innerHTML = 'Error: ' + message;
}
</script>
</head>
<body>
<div>
<p id='result'></p>
</div>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://apis.google.com/js/api.js?onload=onApiLoad"></script>
</body>
</html>
The upcoming release of Save Gmail attachments will include the Google Picker API to help users easily select the Google Drive folder for saving the file attachments.