Using Google Picker with Google Apps Script

Published in: Google Apps Script

The Google Picker API lets you select files and folders in Google Drive visually. It can used inside Google Spreadsheet, Google Docs or a standalone HTML web app.

Here’s a snippet that will let user select one or more Drive folders with the Google File Picker API bound inside a Google Spreadsheet. The dialog window only shows the Folders list and all the other files in the Drive stay hidden. When the user selects a folder, the ID of the Drive folder is printed else the dialog is closed.

function onOpen ( ) { SpreadsheetApp . getUi ( ) . createMenu ( 'Google Picker' ) . addItem ( 'Choose Folder' , 'showPicker' ) . addToUi ( ) ; } function showPicker ( ) { var html = HtmlService . createHtmlOutputFromFile ( 'Picker.html' ) . setWidth ( 600 ) . setHeight ( 425 ) . setSandboxMode ( HtmlService . SandboxMode . IFRAME ) ; SpreadsheetApp . getUi ( ) . showModalDialog ( html , 'Select Folder' ) ; } function getOAuthToken ( ) { DriveApp . getRootFolder ( ) ; return ScriptApp . getOAuthToken ( ) ; }

Also save this file as “Picker.html” inside the Google Apps Script project.

<!DOCTYPE html> < html > < head > < link rel = " stylesheet " href = " https://ssl.gstatic.com/docs/script/css/add-ons.css " > < script type = " text/javascript " > var DIALOG_DIMENSIONS = { width : 600 , height : 425 } ; var pickerApiLoaded = false ; function onApiLoad ( ) { gapi . load ( 'picker' , { 'callback' : function ( ) { pickerApiLoaded = true ; } } ) ; google . script . run . withSuccessHandler ( createPicker ) . withFailureHandler ( showError ) . getOAuthToken ( ) ; } function createPicker ( token ) { if ( pickerApiLoaded && token ) { var docsView = new google . picker . DocsView ( ) . setIncludeFolders ( true ) . setMimeTypes ( 'application/vnd.google-apps.folder' ) . setSelectFolderEnabled ( true ) ; var picker = new google . picker . PickerBuilder ( ) . addView ( docsView ) . enableFeature ( google . picker . Feature . NAV_HIDDEN ) . hideTitleBar ( ) . setSize ( DIALOG_DIMENSIONS . width - 2 , DIALOG_DIMENSIONS . height - 2 ) . setOAuthToken ( token ) . setCallback ( pickerCallback ) . setOrigin ( 'https://docs.google.com' ) . build ( ) ; picker . setVisible ( true ) ; } else { showError ( 'Unable to load the file picker.' ) ; } } function pickerCallback ( data ) { var action = data [ google . picker . Response . ACTION ] ; if ( action == google . picker . Action . PICKED ) { var doc = data [ google . picker . Response . DOCUMENTS ] [ 0 ] ; var id = doc [ google . picker . Document . ID ] ; document . getElementById ( 'result' ) . innerHTML = id ; } else if ( action == google . picker . Action . CANCEL ) { google . script . host . close ( ) ; } } function showError ( message ) { document . getElementById ( 'result' ) . innerHTML = 'Error: ' + message ; } </ script > </ head > < body > < div > < p id = ' result ' > </ p > </ div > < script type = " text/javascript " src = " https://apis.google.com/js/api.js?onload=onApiLoad " > </ script > </ body > </ html >

The upcoming release of Save Gmail attachments will include the Google Picker API to help users easily select the Google Drive folder for saving the file attachments.