Get Book Details by ISBN with the Google Books API

Published in: Google Apps Script

The Google Books API can return details of any book from the ISBN code. You get to know the book title, author names, publishing date, publisher and so on.

You don’t need any keys to use the Google Books API and the details are sent in JSON format that can be fetch using Google Apps Script. This can be achieved with the Amazon API as well but would that would take more more since you would need to get the Access keys from the AWS dashboard.