Gmail to Evernote with Google Scripts

The Gmail to Evernote program will automatically send your Gmail message to your Evernote account using Google Scripts. It reads the various parameters from a Google sheet (like the default tag name and Evernote notebook name) and forwards the matching email threads to Evernote using the GmailApp service.

var sheet = SpreadsheetApp . getActiveSpreadsheet ( ) ; var params = sheet . getRange ( "D3:D7" ) . getValues ( ) ; var label = GmailApp . getLabelByName ( params [ 1 ] [ 0 ] . trim ( ) . replace ( /\\s+/g , "-" ) ) ; var threads = label . getThreads ( ) ; for ( var t in threads ) { var messages = threads [ t ] . getMessages ( ) ; var message = messages [ messages . length - 1 ] ; var subject = [ message . getSubject ( ) , params [ 2 ] [ 0 ] , params [ 3 ] [ 0 ] ] . join ( " " ) ; try { message . forward ( params [ 0 ] [ 0 ] , { subject : subject } ) ; } catch ( f ) { Logger . log ( f . toString ( ) ) ; } if ( params [ 2 ] [ 0 ] . match ( /y/i ) ) { threads [ t ] . moveToTrash ( ) ; } else { threads [ t ] . removeLabel ( label ) ; } }