Gmail to Evernote with Google Scripts

Published in: Gmail - Google Apps Script
The Gmail to Evernote program will automatically send your Gmail message to your Evernote account using Google Scripts. It reads the various parameters from a Google sheet (like the default tag name and Evernote notebook name) and forwards the matching email threads to Evernote using the GmailApp service.
var sheet = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSpreadsheet();
var params = sheet.getRange("D3:D7").getValues();
// Gmail Label name to Monitor
var label = GmailApp.getLabelByName(params[1][0].trim().replace(/\\s+/g, "-"));
var threads = label.getThreads();
for (var t in threads) {
var messages = threads[t].getMessages();
// Forward the latest message in the thread to Evernote
var message = messages[messages.length-1];
// Append the Evernote notebook and tag to the subject
var subject = [message.getSubject(), params[2][0], params[3][0]].join(" ");
try {
message.forward(params[0][0], {subject: subject});
} catch (f) {
Logger.log(f.toString());
}
// Trash the message after forwarding to Evernote
if (params[2][0].match(/y/i)) {
threads[t].moveToTrash();
} else {
threads[t].removeLabel(label);
}
}