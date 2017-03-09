Gmail to Evernote with Google Scripts

Published on 2017-03-09
Published in: Gmail - Google Apps Script

The Gmail to Evernote program will automatically send your Gmail message to your Evernote account using Google Scripts. It reads the various parameters from a Google sheet (like the default tag name and Evernote notebook name) and forwards the matching email threads to Evernote using the GmailApp service.

    var sheet = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSpreadsheet();

    var params = sheet.getRange("D3:D7").getValues();

    // Gmail Label name to Monitor
    var label = GmailApp.getLabelByName(params[1][0].trim().replace(/\\s+/g, "-"));

    var threads = label.getThreads();

    for (var t in threads) {

      var messages = threads[t].getMessages();

        // Forward the latest message in the thread to Evernote
        var message = messages[messages.length-1];

        // Append the Evernote notebook and tag to the subject
        var subject = [message.getSubject(), params[2][0], params[3][0]].join(" ");

        try {
          message.forward(params[0][0], {subject: subject});
        } catch (f) {
          Logger.log(f.toString());
        }

        // Trash the message after forwarding to Evernote
        if (params[2][0].match(/y/i)) {
          threads[t].moveToTrash();
        } else {
          threads[t].removeLabel(label);
        }

    }
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

