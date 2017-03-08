Convert PDF Files to Text with OCR

Google Drive can extract text from regular PDF files as well as scanned PDFs though OCR. This wrapper utility for Apps Script that can be used for converting PDF files to Google Documents and it can perform OCR as well. You do need to enable Advanced Drive services from the Google Dashboard.

var blob = DriveApp . getFileById ( PDF_FILE_ID ) . getBlob ( ) ; var text = pdfToText ( blob , { ocrLanguage : "en" } ) ; Logger . log ( text ) ; function pdfToText ( pdfFile , options ) { try { Drive . Files . list ( ) ; } catch ( e ) { throw new Error ( "Enable 'Drive API' in Resources - Advanced Google Services." ) ; } var parents = [ ] ; var pdfName = pdfFile . getName ( ) ; var resource = { title : pdfName , mimeType : pdfFile . getContentType ( ) , parents : parents } ; resource . title = pdfName . replace ( /pdf$/ , 'gdoc' ) ; var insertOpts = { ocr : true , ocrLanguage : options . ocrLanguage || 'en' } var gdocFile = Drive . Files . insert ( resource , pdfFile , insertOpts ) ; var gdocDoc = DocumentApp . openById ( gdocFile . id ) ; var text = gdocDoc . getBody ( ) . getText ( ) ; resource . title = pdfName . replace ( /pdf$/ , 'txt' ) ; resource . mimeType = MimeType . PLAIN_TEXT ; var textBlob = Utilities . newBlob ( text , MimeType . PLAIN_TEXT , resource . title ) ; var textFile = Drive . Files . insert ( resource , textBlob ) ; return text ; }