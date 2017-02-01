Extract Name and Email Address from Gmail Header

The Gmail Extractor lets you extract both the name and the email address of the sender from the email message. Here’s a JavaScript regex that parses the name (if available) and the email address from the sender / to field of an email message.

The email addresses can be available in the email message header fields in multiple formats. If the name is present, the email is enclosed in angle brackets. There is also an alternate simple form, specified in RFC 2822 spec, where the email address appears alone, without the recipient’s name or the angle brackets. The regex takes care of them both.