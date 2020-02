Make a Copy of Folders in Google Drive with Google Scripts

In Google Drive, there’s no easy way to clone a folder. You can make a copy of individual files but there’s no command for creating duplicate folders that are a mirror of another folder. Fortunately, there’s Google Script to the rescue. The only downside is that the script execution may time out if you are trying to copy a large folder with several sub-folders and files.

function start ( ) { var sourceFolder = "source" ; var targetFolder = "target" ; var source = DriveApp . getFoldersByName ( sourceFolder ) ; var target = DriveApp . createFolder ( targetFolder ) ; if ( source . hasNext ( ) ) { copyFolder ( source . next ( ) , target ) ; } } function copyFolder ( source , target ) { var folders = source . getFolders ( ) ; var files = source . getFiles ( ) ; while ( files . hasNext ( ) ) { var file = files . next ( ) ; file . makeCopy ( file . getName ( ) , target ) ; } while ( folders . hasNext ( ) ) { var subFolder = folders . next ( ) ; var folderName = subFolder . getName ( ) ; var targetFolder = target . createFolder ( folderName ) ; copyFolder ( subFolder , targetFolder ) ; } }