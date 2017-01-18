Daily Email Summary of your Google Calendar Events

What’s the agenda for today? The Google Script will send you a daily email digest of all the events that are scheduled for today. The email includes the event’s title and the start and end dates but you can extend it to include the event’s location, description and other details.

function sendCalendarAgenda ( ) { var cal = CalendarApp . getDefaultCalendar ( ) ; var events = cal . getEventsForDay ( new Date ( ) ) ; var mailto = "email@labnol.org" if ( events . length > 0 ) { var body = "Google Calendar - Events" + "nn" ; var tz = Session . getScriptTimeZone ( ) ; for ( var i = 0 ; i < events . length ; i ++ ) { body += Utilities . formatDate ( events [ i ] . getStartTime ( ) , tz , "MM:dd HH:mm" ) + " ～ " ; body += Utilities . formatDate ( events [ i ] . getEndTime ( ) , tz , "MM:dd HH:mm" ) + " :" ; body += events [ i ] . getTitle ( ) + "n" ; } MailApp . sendEmail ( mailto , "Google Calender - Summary" , body ) ; } }