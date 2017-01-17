Blogger to WordPress Redirection

The Blogger to WordPress tutorial uses this PHP snippet to redirect visitors on the Blogger blog to the corresponding post on the WordPress site.
When a visitor is redirected from Blogger to WordPress, the blogger slug is contained in the query parameter string. On the WordPress side, this string is parsed and matched against the “blogger_permalink” custom fields on WordPress. If a match if found, the visitor is redirected to the corresponding WordPress post using a 301 redirect.
/* The Blogger URL passes the permlink in the query string */
function labnol_blogger_query_vars_filter( $vars ) {
$vars[] = "blogger";
return $vars;
}
add_filter('query_vars', 'labnol_blogger_query_vars_filter');
/* We take the blogger parameter and map it to the right WordPress post */
function labnol_blogger_template_redirect() {
global $wp_query;
$blogger = $wp_query->query_vars['blogger'];
if ( isset ( $blogger ) ) {
wp_redirect( labnol_get_wordpress_url ( $blogger ) , 301 );
exit;
}
}
add_action( 'template_redirect', 'labnol_blogger_template_redirect' );
function labnol_get_wordpress_url($blogger) {
/* Extract the blogger slug from the full blogspot.com url */
if ( preg_match('@^(?:https?://)?([^/]+)(.*)@i', $blogger, $url_parts) ) {
/* Query the WordPress database to find matching posts */
$query = new WP_Query ( array (
"meta_key" => "blogger_permalink", "meta_value" => $url_parts[2] ) );
/* if a match is found, get the permalink of the WordPress post */
if ($query->have_posts()) {
$query->the_post();
$url = get_permalink();
}
wp_reset_postdata();
}
/* If permalink is not found, return the blog home page url */
return $url ? $url : home_url();
}