Blogger to WordPress Redirection

Published in: PHP - WordPress

The Blogger to WordPress tutorial uses this PHP snippet to redirect visitors on the Blogger blog to the corresponding post on the WordPress site.

When a visitor is redirected from Blogger to WordPress, the blogger slug is contained in the query parameter string. On the WordPress side, this string is parsed and matched against the “blogger_permalink” custom fields on WordPress. If a match if found, the visitor is redirected to the corresponding WordPress post using a 301 redirect.