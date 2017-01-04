Create the Loading Dots Animation with CSS & JavaScript

Published in: CSS - JavaScript

If you happen to a click a link pointing to the Apple apps store on your desktop, the browser opens a temporary web page with a message saying “Connecting to the Mac App Store..” and then redirects to the actual page. It tries to open the Apps Store or iTunes software on your desktop and while the program loads, the dots in the message animate indicating that a task is in progress.

These dots are animated using simple CSS and JavaScript. It runs in forever loop and in every iteration, the number of dots is incremented by 1 and resets at 3. So it goes from 0, 1, 2 and then back to 0, 1, 2 and so on.