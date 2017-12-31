Twitter API - Error Messages

Published in: Twitter

If your app is posting to Twitter using using the API v1.1, it should be able to handle the following errors:

1 . This request looks like it might be automated. To protect our users from spam and other malicious activity, we can’t complete this action right now. Please try again later.

2 . One or more of the uploaded media is too large.

3 . User is over daily status update limit.

4 . Invalid or Expired Token.

5 . You cannot send messages to users who are not following you.

6 . Your account is suspended and is not permitted to access this feature.

For #2, you are probably attaching an image that is beyond the permitted size. In the case of #4, probably the user has been inactive for long and the session has expired. For #1, they are probably posting tweets too soon.